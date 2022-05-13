Reptili’s store manager, Tom Smith

A new reptile retailer has opened its first ever pet store in Peterborough this week, selling bearded dragons and snakes.

Reptili is Peterborough’s newest pet store, which opened in Scalford Drive on Monday (May 9).

It offers customers a range of services, including live reptiles as well as selling nutrition and equipment pet owners will require to care for their pets.

So far, Reptili has 17 enclosures to house live reptiles and the enclosures will be occupied by a range of reptiles, including snakes, bearded dragons, geckos and tortoises.

Reptili’s store manager, Tom Smith, 25, said the company is proud to open its first ever store in Peterborough.

"Reptili chose Peterborough as the location of our first store because we recognised that there were not many reptile stores in the city,” he said.

"We provide a high quality service offering reptile owners everything they require.

"All of the live animals are looked after and cared for – and we provide new and existing owners with all the information they need to try to get rid of any misconceptions people have about reptiles.”

Reptili’s aim is to make life easier and more enjoyable for reptile owners. It also offers a live food subscription service and a wide range of housing, heating, lighting, decoration, and other food options.