The Vine triumph in Deeping pub quiz league final

The quiz normally runs through the winter with a final in February, but lockdowns made for repeated delays, also in the middle of it all chief question setter Andy Thomas moved to Hull!

Most teams stayed with it and four – The White Horse, The Vine, Deeping Sports and Social Club A and Deeping Sports and Social Club B – reached the final. This was held at Deeping Rugby Union Club and after a very tight contest The Vine emerged as winners.

The picture shows Alan Jones (co-organiser) presenting the trophy to Vine captain Terry Alexander and team David Conway, Bev Yerrell and Mark Walter.