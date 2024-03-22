The reason why a traffic cone was tarmacked into a Cambridgeshire pavement

Residents were left baffled by the decision to trap the traffic cone in place on the path – but there is a reason why the decision was made
Locals have been left baffled after a mystery traffic cone was left sticking out of a newly tarmacked path – but the council have revealed the reason why the decision was made..

The road in Wisbech, was closed by police after a huge sinkhole opened earlier this month.

In a statement at the time, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said police and the council were "at the location looking into it".

The stranded cone left many locals baffled

Now, following the recent restoration of the swallowed pavement, a large traffic cone has been buried in the tarmac.

Locals say the cone is situation in the middle of the footpath - presenting a real safety risk to anyone with limited visibility..

Jo Taylor, who lives nearby, said: "A large sinkhole appeared in Wisbech Park two weeks ago. All filled in now. Can you spot the issue?"

She added: "They have tarmacked a traffic cone into the new pavement!.

"The contractors of Fenland Council. I salute you!! (Yes I tried. Stuck fast)"

In response, a spokesperson for Fenland Council confirmed that it was not their doing.

A spokesperson said: "This work wasn't carried out by us, but Anglian Water has provided a helpful explanation.

"The cone covers the electrical connection where a streetlamp was removed (following sinkhole).

"It makes it easier to find the cables when the light is replaced, due to happen shortly."

