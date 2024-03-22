The reason why a traffic cone was tarmacked into a Cambridgeshire pavement
and live on Freeview channel 276
Locals have been left baffled after a mystery traffic cone was left sticking out of a newly tarmacked path – but the council have revealed the reason why the decision was made..
The road in Wisbech, was closed by police after a huge sinkhole opened earlier this month.
In a statement at the time, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said police and the council were "at the location looking into it".
Now, following the recent restoration of the swallowed pavement, a large traffic cone has been buried in the tarmac.
Locals say the cone is situation in the middle of the footpath - presenting a real safety risk to anyone with limited visibility..
Jo Taylor, who lives nearby, said: "A large sinkhole appeared in Wisbech Park two weeks ago. All filled in now. Can you spot the issue?"
She added: "They have tarmacked a traffic cone into the new pavement!.
"The contractors of Fenland Council. I salute you!! (Yes I tried. Stuck fast)"
In response, a spokesperson for Fenland Council confirmed that it was not their doing.
A spokesperson said: "This work wasn't carried out by us, but Anglian Water has provided a helpful explanation.
"The cone covers the electrical connection where a streetlamp was removed (following sinkhole).
"It makes it easier to find the cables when the light is replaced, due to happen shortly."