The Queens funeral: Mourners come together at Peterborough Cathedral in reflective vigil service
The service invited all to light candles on the eve before the funeral of her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Mourners in Peterborough have come together to remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in a special candlelit vigil service.
Peterborough Cathedral played host to a special commemorative service on the eve of the late monarch’s funeral on September 18.
The service, which started at 7pm and was introduced by The Very Revd Christopher Dalliston, included readings, prayers and hymns.
Before the service started, the tenor bell rang 96 times from the Cathedral tower, once for each year of Her Late Majesty's life.
A national one minute silence was observed at 8pm, when the service finished.
The vigil was live streamed via the cathedral's Facebook and YouTube pages for those who could not attend in person – and can be watched back.
On 19 September, the Cathedral is showing the Queen’s state funeral from 10am, prior to the funeral itself which starts at 11am.