Peterborough mourners will be able to watch the Queen’s funeral on a big screen in the city’s cathedral on September 19.

The historic building will be allowing residents to sit and reflect while watching the service.

The funeral will be screened live on a large screen in the nave.

Peterborough Cathedral

The screening, which is provided in collaboration with Peterborough City Council, will begin from 10am, prior to the funeral itself which starts at 11am.

Both before and after the screened service, tea and coffee will be available in the Cathedral free of charge. It is expected that the screening will finish by around 1pm.

Anyone who wishes to attend is welcome to head along, ideally in time for the 11am service, but the doors will remain open for people to arrive whenever they can. There is no entry charge and no need to book a ticket (donations are invited).

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said:

“We really hope that the live screening will be an opportunity for people to come together and share the experience of watching Her Late Majesty’s funeral. I know many people have been surprised by the strength of their grief at her passing and, whilst some will want to be at home, for others this is a time to draw comfort from one another, to be able to chat before and afterwards, and to be in a shared sacred space.”

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Leader of Peterborough City Council, said:

“Many people will choose to watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at home, but we know that others will want to come into our city centre to watch it and what better place than our beautiful Norman cathedral.

“I would like to thank the cathedral for working with us to make this possible and to ensure people can come together to experience what will become a very important moment in our history.”

The Cathedral is also held a Vigil Service on the eve of Her Late Majesty’s funeral, on Sunday, September 18, which ended with the national one minute’s silence at 8.00pm.