The newest Peterborough pubs, restaurants and venues that have opened in 2025

If you are enjoying some much needed time off over Easter to relax and are now looking for ideas about how to spend your time, then look no further than the Peterborough Telegraph’s guide to the newest venues in the city.
The If you are looking for inspiration or to try something new, then check out some of the newest restaurants, pubs and venues that have opened in an around Peterborough in 2025.
1. New venues in Peterborough for 2025.
2. Toast'd, Cowgate
Toast'd is located in a building synonymous with food - it was Topo Gigio for many years and more recently Embe, which closed last year. It is now a new cafe and gourmet sandwich shop. Photo: PT
3. Turkish Restaurant, Bourges Boulevard
The restaurant has been created in under-used space at The Triangle Supermarket on Bourges Boulevard, run by local businessman Selaattin Karaoglan and his family for many years. Indoors it certainly has a Turkish feel to it, with stone-look walls and chandelier lighting creating a tavern effect. The food will be traditional, authentically cooked on coals, and will be served from 10am, though to 11pm. Photo: PT
4. Origin8, Thorpe Meadows
A new cafe has opened at Thorpe Meadows, at the end of the rowing lake nearest the car park – open seven days a week and offering customers a brew with a beautiful view. Every day from 9am to 4pm the team from Origin8 will be serving hot and cold drinks as well as toasties, paninis, bacon rolls, cakes and ice creams. Dogs are welcome – you'll find dog treats and water bowls provided – plus there is an accessible toilet and a baby change. Photo: PT