The newest Peterborough pubs, restaurants and venues that have opened in 2025

4 . Origin8, Thorpe Meadows

A new cafe has opened at Thorpe Meadows, at the end of the rowing lake nearest the car park – open seven days a week and offering customers a brew with a beautiful view. Every day from 9am to 4pm the team from Origin8 will be serving hot and cold drinks as well as toasties, paninis, bacon rolls, cakes and ice creams. Dogs are welcome – you'll find dog treats and water bowls provided – plus there is an accessible toilet and a baby change. Photo: PT