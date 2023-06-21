News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

The local words and phrases only people from Peterborough would know

Are you even from Peterborough if you have never heard of these top eight phases and words before?
By Carly Roberts
Published 22nd Feb 2021, 16:14 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:27 BST

There are many words associated with the Peterborough dialect stemming from its colourful city full of interesting history and character, which you’re unlikely to hear elsewhere.

We asked our readers to tell us one word they would associate with living in the city – which people from other parts of the country might not understand.

As language is constantly evolving through the years, many of these slang terms have ended up falling out of fashion.

We’ve picked eight classic Peterborough sayings, how many do you use? If you can add anymore, get in touch with [email protected]

SEE MORE: Summer Solstice 2023: Peterborough Lido packed for sunrise swim on longest day of the year

Katie Sharpe said she's heard of people saying tek and tekken instead of take and taken.

1. Tek

Katie Sharpe said she's heard of people saying tek and tekken instead of take and taken. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
The River Nene is still probably one of the most controversial words in the area when it comes to how to pronounce it properly. Those folks in Northamptonshire say 'Nen' and we say 'Neen' - so of course, we are right.

2. Nene

The River Nene is still probably one of the most controversial words in the area when it comes to how to pronounce it properly. Those folks in Northamptonshire say 'Nen' and we say 'Neen' - so of course, we are right. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
We're not very good at enunciating our 'u' sounds in Peterborough, and most words sounding like duel often turn into dool, like duel carriageway.

3. Dool

We're not very good at enunciating our 'u' sounds in Peterborough, and most words sounding like duel often turn into dool, like duel carriageway. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
The older generation among our readership might remember a time when our grandparents would say 'that frit me to death', translating into frightened.

4. Frit

The older generation among our readership might remember a time when our grandparents would say 'that frit me to death', translating into frightened. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Peterborough