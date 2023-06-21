Are you even from Peterborough if you have never heard of these top eight phases and words before?
There are many words associated with the Peterborough dialect stemming from its colourful city full of interesting history and character, which you’re unlikely to hear elsewhere.
We asked our readers to tell us one word they would associate with living in the city – which people from other parts of the country might not understand.
As language is constantly evolving through the years, many of these slang terms have ended up falling out of fashion.
We’ve picked eight classic Peterborough sayings, how many do you use? If you can add anymore, get in touch with [email protected]
1. Tek
Katie Sharpe said she's heard of people saying tek and tekken instead of take and taken. Photo: UGC
2. Nene
The River Nene is still probably one of the most controversial words in the area when it comes to how to pronounce it properly. Those folks in Northamptonshire say 'Nen' and we say 'Neen' - so of course, we are right. Photo: UGC
3. Dool
We're not very good at enunciating our 'u' sounds in Peterborough, and most words sounding like duel often turn into dool, like duel carriageway. Photo: UGC
4. Frit
The older generation among our readership might remember a time when our grandparents would say 'that frit me to death', translating into frightened. Photo: UGC