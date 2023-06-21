News you can trust since 1948
Summer Solstice 2023: Peterborough Lido packed for sunrise swim on longest day of the year

Rise and shine for hundreds of swimmers marking the longest day of the year
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 21st Jun 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 10:27 BST

More than 200 swimmers took to the pool at Peterborough Lido this morning – after a rush to buy last minute tickets for the sunrise swim.

Organisers said they were “delighted with the turnout” for the annual summer solstice dip, which invited hardcore swimmers to complete their first lengths at 4.15am.

Organiser, Claire Smith, of Vivacity, said: “The buzz in and around the pool was so special and feedback has been really positive.

"We'd like to thank all of our staff for making it happen on what really is the longest day of the year for the Lido.

"Having opened at 4.15am for the sunrise swim, it was straight into the early morning session at 7am and will close after the evening session at 8.30pm.”

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year and falls on Wednesday, 21 June.

The amount of daylight hours a place can get will vary from location to location, and depends on how close you are to the North Pole.

Claire added: "This has kickstarted what promises to be a great summer season - look out for fitness classes, theatre performances and the ever-popular dog swim."

Take a look at all the action in the next 12 images:

Peterborough Lido is full of swimmers as it opens early this morning for a dawn swim on the summer solstice in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, UK, on June 21, 2023 (image: Paul Marriott).

1. Peterborough Lido

Peterborough Lido is full of swimmers as it opens early this morning for a dawn swim on the summer solstice in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, UK, on June 21, 2023 (image: Paul Marriott). Photo: Paul Marriott

The Peterborough Lido, was built in 1936, and still retains the fabulous art deco look today (image: Paul Marriott).

2. Peterborough Lido

The Peterborough Lido, was built in 1936, and still retains the fabulous art deco look today (image: Paul Marriott). Photo: Paul Marriott

Peterborough Lido captured by drone as the sun rises across the city (image: Paul Marriott).

3. Peterborough Lido

Peterborough Lido captured by drone as the sun rises across the city (image: Paul Marriott). Photo: Paul Marriott

Happy snappers take a selfie as they queue up to head into the sunrise swim at the lido.

4. Peterborough Lido

Happy snappers take a selfie as they queue up to head into the sunrise swim at the lido. Photo: David Lowndes

