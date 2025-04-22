The historic Peterborough library which became a nightclub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​In 1980 I took this picture of some regulars waiting for the Peterborough city centre library in Broadway to open, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

Upstairs was the reference library and downstairs the adult and children’s section and the popular newspaper reading area.

It was also the tourist information centre

It cost over £6,000 to build which was paid for by Freeman of the City Andrew Carnegie, a Sottish- American industrialist and philanthropist who opened it on May 24th 1906.

The 1980 photo of the old city centre library

It closed in 1990 and has been a nightclub and restaurant under various guises since – most notably Rinaldo’s, which opened in the early 1990s, and Break For The Border at the turn of the century.

It is currently Velvet Panache, which opened late last year, replacing Gurkha Durbaar Nepalese restaurant.

The new library – the current Central Library – was built just along Broadway, between Fitzwilliam Street and Sheltons department store after the demolition of a row of shops including Fairways.

NOW: ​The old library is now the Velvet Panache nightclub

