In pictures - 90s nights out in Peterborough

By Brad Barnes
Published 20th Sep 2024, 11:33 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 14:24 BST
We are winding the clock back 30 years or more again this week as we delve into the archives for photos from nights out in Peterborough city centre.

Rinaldo’s – some of the photos might be the 1992 opening night on Broadway – and 5th Avenue are both featured. As are Hereward Radio and Hofmeister Lager (remember the slogan Follow The Bear?) – both big in the 90s.

Check out last week’s gallery from nightclubs in the 90s

Nights out in Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's - open shirt? What about the dress code?

1. Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's

Nights out in Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's - open shirt? What about the dress code? Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Nights out in Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's

2. Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's

Nights out in Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Nights out in Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's

3. Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's

Nights out in Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Nights out in Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's

4. Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's

Nights out in Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice