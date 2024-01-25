A few weeks back, we published an article using wonderful old aerial photos to showcase how much Peterborough had changed between 1900 and 1999.

This week we’re in the fortunate position of being able to bring you some up-to-date aerial images which, as well as being fantastic shots, actually show a side of the city which few of us appreciate.

Though it may not seem immediately obvious, Peterborough – in its more modern parts, anyway – actually has a bit of a sleek and stylish side to it.

Still not convinced?

Well, the best way to observe this well disguised phenomenon is to sit back and admire the wonderful aerial images we’ve painstakingly compiled to showcase just how smart some areas of our fair city now look.

The stunning photos were captured by Jim Mack, a talented drone pilot and amateur photographer who runs the hugely enjoyable Peterborough at Night page on Facebook.

“I’ve had a love of photography and videography ever since I was a child,” he says.

However, it is the relatively recent evolution in aerial tech which has turned Jim’s love into a fully-fledged passion:

“When drones came out and became just about affordable,” he recalls, “I was like a child in a sweet shop!”

The 34-year-old IT worker estimates that he has taken more than 7,000 aerial photos since he started devoting serious time to his endeavours more than a year ago.

Though we only have a fraction of that amount to share with you today, we are confident they will help you see Peterborough – a sleek, modern and (somewhat) stylish city – in a whole new light.

The cityscape gleams as you look out towards Eastgate over Peterborough from the site of the new development.

Peterborough City Hospital, looking very state-of-the-art, at dusk.

Look at those angles and lines! Stuart House on St John's Street, which now provides office and studio space for hire.

Okay, it may not be particularly stylish but - surrounded by greenery and with a near-empty car park - Bretton Centre looks almost serene in this lovely shot.