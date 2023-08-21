Innovative city creation, The Cresset, was more than just a theatre when it first opened

The Cresset has celebrated 45 years since the Queen officially opened its doors in 1978 – with a special birthday party.

Penny Hansen, Head of Cresset Commercial Activities, said: “We were delighted to welcome so many people to the birthday party, it was great to see so many families coming along to celebrate with us, and to enjoy some fantastic local talent on the stage.

"A huge thank you must go to all the performers who gave up their time to come and put on such a fantastic show for us, and to our hostess with the moistest, Teddi the Drag Queen! The Cresset was built to be a hub at the heart of this community, and while many things have changed in the last 45 years, that community spirit is alive and well.

"We look forward to continuing to host and support community events alongside our entertainment and hospitality services for many years to come.

The Cresset – with function rooms, a theatre, bar and restaurant – was designed to sit at the heart of the community and the concept was a really unique idea, devised by Sir Harold Haywood in the 1970s.

The building was created as a community hub in the heart of Bretton – the first new township of Greater Peterborough – and includes a whole host of services.

Those include a theatre, conference and banqueting services, The Fayre Spot Bar & Restaurant, performing arts programmes and a wide range of events.

The building also houses shops and services, YMCA accommodation, private rent flats, Bretton Library, the Kingfisher Centre, an elderly persons day centre, The Church of The Holy Spirit, Bees at the Hive Day Nursery and the YMCA community gym.

Since the royal visit, The Cresset has hosted hundreds of parties over the years, from christenings to birthdays, to weddings and retirements – and on 20 August it paid back to the community with a birthday party of it’s own.

The event was completely free to enter with activities for the children, including karaoke, soft play and face painting, and a full stage programme of entertainment.

For the grown ups there was tea and coffee and a craft market organised by community organisation: The Bretton Project.

Hosted by favourite Teddi the Drag Queen, the stage line-up featured plenty of friends of The Cresset and local talent including: Starlight Twirlettes, EB Dance, Westwood Musical Society, PODS, the Cresset’s panto dancers, Goldhay Arts, beatboxing performances and workshops, and more.

Nathan Murdoch – city street artist – also was there to help unveil his mural, which has taken up to 70 hours of work.

Take a look at the following images taken from the special day:

Bretton Community Choir at The Cresset Birthday Party, as The Cresset celebrates its 45th Anniversary. Cresset, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on 20th August, 2023.

Elizabeth Boardman School of Dance perform at The Cresset Birthday Party, as The Cresset celebrates its 45th Anniversary. Cresset, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on 20th August, 2023.

Brothers Charlie (10) and Rudy (5) with the faces painted at The Cresset Birthday Party, as The Cresset celebrates its 45th Anniversary. Cresset, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on 20th August, 2023.