The Cresset hosts national premiere of a new Youth Investment Fund film

Cast members from forthcoming Cresset production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (November 20-23) performed for guests.

A new film about the national Youth Investment Fund’s investment in projects for young people, including The Cresset in Peterborough, premiered at the venue last week.

The event, attended by local youth groups, residents and supporters, also marked the grand opening of the new look Cresset Theatre and open access youth space, run and owned by YMCA Trinity Group.

Back in 2023, the Group was awarded a £5.1M Youth Investment Fund grant to secure the long-term future of its Cresset building and develop the open-access youth service offer. The Cresset works with up to 2,000 young people each year through its innovative performing arts, crafts and life skills programmes, offering a safe space for young people to engage in positive activities, socialise, and build new skills.

To celebrate the Cresset’s official opening, the improved theatre space hosted the national premiere of Centre Stage. The new documentary follows two Brighton punk bands on a tour of youth spaces funded by the Youth Investment Fund, showcasing young people’s talent and highlighting the vital role of youth spaces in fostering creativity and self-expression in local communities. The film is a celebration of youth services funded by the UK Government’s Youth Investment Fund.

The Youth Investment Fund (YIF) capital grant has enabled a major building project at The Cresset to go ahead, including:

Replacing the roof and drainage over the whole building.

Replacing the 864 seats in the theatre.

Installing an accessible theatre dressing room space.

Installing a new lighting rig and environmentally sustainable theatre lighting.

Installing a stage lift to allow accessible performance opportunities.

The youth space, based at the Cresset, offers young people opportunities in the performing arts, including the forthcoming Charlie and the Chocolate Factory performance, that opens on 20th November 2025. Members of the cast performed on stage for the guests.

Jonathan Martin, CEO for YMCA Trinity Group said: “The impact of the Youth Investment Fund has been transformational. Capital funding opportunities of this scale are rare, and the Cresset was crying out for major investment. It’s been a huge undertaking, but it’s secured our future, and given us a modern, sustainable and accessible space that young people and the whole community can enjoy. The funding is far greater than bricks and mortar, it’s also enabled us to invest in our youth work programme and offer more incredible opportunities for young people to thrive including in our performing arts programme.

Monique Benoiton-Smith, Performing Arts Officer for The Cresset added: “The Youth Investment Fund has had an enormous impact on The Cresset and the young people of Peterborough. It’s given the Cresset a new lease of life, and the enhanced accessibility means we can reach even more young people. It’s enabled us to make sure we've got the right facilities to be able to keep growing and giving young people every opportunity to thrive. We've got an immense amount of talent in the city, and we want to attract more and more young people to come in, have a go, express themselves, grow in confidence and find something new. It’s a safe and accessible space, where everyone is welcomed.”

Sarah Saxby, Youth Cresset Project Manager, said "The youth investment fund has enabled us to provide young people in Bretton with a variety of opportunities to express themselves, including in the creative and visual arts. Since YMCA Youth Cresset opened we have had over 1000 new engagements with young people providing them with experiences that otherwise many of them wouldn't have been able to access. The programme has helped young people to make new connections, build aspirations, explore and unlock their potential."