Peterborough Cat Rescue rehomed over 900 cats last year.

Peterborough Cat Rescue has issued an urgent volunteers amidst what the charity has described as a growing crisis in the city.

The registered charity was set up by Daphne Wilson in 2011 and is run by a team of volunteers dedicated to rescuing, nurturing and eventually rehoming cats across the city.

The job of the volunteers and around 40 foster carers is becoming more and more difficult, however, due to rising numbers of cats in the city. In 2024 alone, the charity rehomed 935 cats.

Cats at Peterborough Cat Rescue.

The sheer number of rescues has placed serious pressure on the charity’s ability cope and has forced them to make the difficult to decision at times to turn cats away they simply are not able to provide care for. The charity has no centre and operates entirely from the homes of those involved.

For this reason, the appeal for help has been issued. The charity is seeking volunteers to help home cats until the are ready to be rehomed- all costs are paid and all the charity is asking from its volunteers is a good home for each cat.

Charity founder Daphne has but they rising numbers down to the growing number of owners unable or unwilling to get this cats neutered.

She said: “The cat world is getting out of control in Peterborough and all other cities. All small rescues are feeling the same pressures.

“We are a small local charity looking for people to help us out and take cats into their homes while they are waiting to be homed. Even if we got double the numbers we have now, it wouldn’t be enough.

“We are coming into kitten season now, where we get a summer influx and every summer we are facing a crisis. Peterborough is awash with cats. Last year was the worst it’s even been, it was horrendous trying to get all the cats into somewhere for them to stay. Everyday we were getting phone calls.

What we do in Peterborough is just the tip of the iceberg. I’ve taken in cats from Leicester and Bedford because the rescues there are absolutely overflowing. It’s a major issue across the country. We need more fosters to take these cats in.

“People come up with lots of excuses not to get theirs neutered and there are others that are struggling to afford it because of the costs.

“We do our very, very best but we can’t always offer a home to all cats. At the height of kitten season, the adults often struggle to get taken in because all our spaces are full up with mothers and kittens. If we don’t deal with those, they would become a feral colony. The males often get left unfortunately because we just can’t take them in."

Anyone that thinks they can assist Peterborough Cat Rescue in helping to home a cat/cats or just wants to find out more has been asked to contact the charity on 07502 134006 or on email at [email protected]. The charity also has a Facebook page at facebook.com/Pborocatrescue and a website at peterboroughcatrescue.org.uk.

The charity holds regular rehoming days to give the chance for potential adopters to find new pets, the latest of these is taking place on Sunday (May 11). Visit the charity’s website for more details.