17 beautiful photos show crowds enjoying fireworks as the night sky dances with colour

Whether you love it or hate it, there’s certainly no escaping Bonfire Night.

The annual celebration of ‘gunpowder, treason and plot’ hit Peterborough in style this weekend – and boy did the city’s celebrations make a bang!

As the first year for quite a while without the showpiece Fireworks Fantasia event at the East of England Showground to call upon, many people turned to smaller, more communal events in and around the city.

Thankfully, there were a plethora of shows and displays to choose from, with all manner of sports clubs, scout groups, schools and pubs putting on events, large and small.

The traditional aspect of the occasion is of course well known, ingrained into our collective consciousness from childhood.

While historians and conspiracy theorists debate endlessly about who the real masterminds were behind the Gunpowder Plot, there can be no doubt that Guy (Guido) Fawkes and his co-conspirators really did come very close to blowing up the House Of Lords and killing all of the notable people – including the King – who would have been inside.

It is fair to say that, whether for good or ill, less thought is given to the notorious Guido and his plotting pals today.

Indeed, making sure we have plenty of those massive sparklers, and aren’t too far away from the burger van tend to be the uppermost concerns in most people’s minds these days.

However, that doesn’t detract from the fact that Bonfire Night is still a hugely enjoyable event.

Thankfully, we here at the PT are lucky enough to have two photographers on hand who are very adept at capturing the magic of this most British of occasions.

Legendary photojournalist David Lowndes and gifted aerial photographer Glenn Jones both used their considerable talents to capture some stunning pyrotechnic moments this weekend – so why not take five minutes out of your day to enjoy the fruits of their labour?