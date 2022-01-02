The 30 most viewed articles at peterboroughtoday during 2021

Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough city centre hit by flooding on July 9

1. In pictures: Torrential rain causes flooding across Peterborough (Read the original article)

2. 17 things you would only know if you have grown up in Peterborough (Read the original article)

3. Where are they now - clubbers in Peterborough’s 5th Avenue 20 years ago? (Read the original article)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

4. Peterborough nightclubs in the 90s - are you on the photos?

5. Chicago Rock Cafe in Peterborough - clubbers from 2004 and 2005

6. Amazing reader photos of flooding in Peterborough

7. Peterborough mum speaks about reaction following tragic sudden death of son, 5

8. Peterborough’s The Bar - clubbers caught on camera in 2004

9. Were you one of Peterborough’s nightclubbers in the 90s?

10. Were you part of Peterborough nightclub scene in the 90s? (part 3)

11. Peterborough nightclubs in the 90s (part 5)

12. A Peterborough family won a dream holiday when Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway programme visited the city

13. Clubbers at Quo Vadis in Peterborough - in 2002

14. Update: School closures following snow in Peterborough

15. Peterborough nightclubbers in the 90s - on camera (part 4)

16. 12 rescue dogs close to Peterborough that are looking for a new home

17. John Lewis to close its Peterborough store

18. These are the 18 Peterborough streets with highest reports of anti-social behaviour

19. Anger as ‘boy racers’ cause misery for hundreds in Peterborough

20. Police investigation as man found seriously injured in Peterborough street

21. Ten dogs close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

22. The 13 best restaurants in and around Peterborough according to the Michelin Guide

23. Police are carrying out an investigation after the discovery of a body in Peterborough

24. The easiest...and hardest GP surgeries to book an appointment with in Peterborough

25. How many of these do you remember? Peterborough people show their age by telling us about 20 iconic bygone places they used to visit - including Brierley’s and Wirrina

26. Cases rise in 12 Peterborough neighbourhoods despite month of lockdown

27. In pictures - the opening night at Liberation in Peterborough

28. Construction giant Mick George revs up new plan to beat HGV driver shortage

29. Huge 10ft snake retrieved from tree near Peterborough by RSPCA and firefighters