Tests still taking place after Legionella found at Peterborough Regional Pool

Tests are still being carried out at Peterborough Regional Pool after Legionella was found at the site.

Last week the building was shut by Peterborough City Council after bacteria was found – although the authority re-assured residents it was a strain that was not harmful to residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building remains shut – and will continue to be shut for some time – while tests are carried out.

Peterborough Regional Pool is currently closed

A council spokesperson said: “Contractors have attended the Regional Fitness & Swimming Centre over the last two days and are now sending samples away for testing, it takes 10 days for the samples to be processed and the results returned to us. We will provide an update as soon as we have the information.”

Last week, the council said the bacteria had not been found in the pool water supply.