Tesla car owners make Peterborough boy’s birthday dream come true

Doting mum, Lisa Sutliff had hoped to hire a Tesla for her son Harvey’s 10th birthday treat, but could only find a model to hire for a week at the staggering cost of £2,000.

But with the help of social media, Tesla owners in the city and across the country her calls for help were answered.

Mark Simlo who lives in Peterborough and owns two Teslas – a model 3 and a model S – was eager to help after a friend from school tagged him in the social media post written by Lisa asking for any information about having one for the day.

Mark runs a UK Tesla Owners group which comes together to chat, meet up and do good deeds.

Mark appealed for any available members to join him on a drive-by at Harvey’s home in Stilton.

Mark said: “We had people coming from all over the country, driving miles.

“A couple came in two Teslas from Letchworth.

“It doesn’t cost anything as the cars cost nothing to charge. It only costs us time and we are all going to have good fun.

It’s been an amazing response.

“We wanted to make it a special day for him and I’m sure he’ll own one one day.”

Coming together for Harvey’s birthday treat 12 Tesla owners drove from all over the country to take part in the convoy. With some hailing from Leeds to bring their electric supercars down to the event for Harvey who had never actually sat in one of the cars.

All four of the Tesla models: model S, model 3, model X and model Y featured inthe convoy to greet Harvey.

The group which met at Norman Cross before driving through Stilton High Street, tooted their horns much to Harvey’s surprise and his face ‘lit up’ as he saw them driving to see him.

A special surprise was one of the model X’s doing their ‘dance’ for Harvey, as the electric car ‘danced’ for him which is one of the car’s hidden features. The car did a light show, and it’s doors moved along with the music in the ‘car disco’.

A ‘dream come true’ for Harvey it was the best way to celebrate his 10th birthday, as he turned 10 earlier in the week.

Dressed in his Tesla clothes, the 10-year-old who loves the brand was even gifted a personalised Tesla card from Mark and the group and a Tesla lanyard for him to add to his ever-growing collection.

Mum Lisa said: ““The day was such a whirlwind of emotions and excitement.

“It was a magical day for him, and I am so grateful for Mark and the guys who took time out of their day to do this for Harvey.

“It was definitely a day we won’t be forgetting any time soon. I’m now not sure how I am ever going to top this!”

1. The convoy of Tesla cars at Stilton EMN-210409-201226009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. The Tesla cars stopped at Stilton EMN-210409-201226009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Friends and family look on as the Tesla convoy visits Harvey Ahern-Sutliff. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Harvey Ahern-Sutliff, with convoy organiser Mark Simlo. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales