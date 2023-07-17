News you can trust since 1948
Tennis fans dodge the rain to watch ace Wimbledon finals in Peterborough city centre

Big screen events could become annual event in city
By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST

Peterborough tennis fans were served up a treat on the big screen, with the Wimbledon finals shown in the city centre.A big screen was set up in St John’s Square in the city centre on Saturday and Sunday, so shoppers could take a break and watch the dramatic finals.While the weather did not play ball on Saturday for the women’s final, fans still enjoyed some of the other festivities on offer, including strawberries and cream, ‘Wimbledon milkshakes’ and pizza during the match, which saw Markéta Vondroušová defeat Ons Jabour.

The sun came out on Sunday for the men’s final, and spectators enjoyed a captivating match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, and local businesses once again provided refreshments throughout the afternoon.

The events were put on by Peterborough Positive, and it is hoped there will be more big screen events in the city centre in the future.

Fans enjoy the enthralling final on Sunday

1. Large screen TV playing Wimbledon men's final at the North Square

Fans enjoy the enthralling final on Sunday Photo: David Lowndes

Steve Simons and Lydia Harrop

2. Large screen TV playing Wimbledon men's final at the North Square.

Steve Simons and Lydia Harrop Photo: David Lowndes

It is hoped there will be more big screen events in the future

3. Large screen TV playing Wimbledon men's final at the North Square

It is hoped there will be more big screen events in the future Photo: David Lowndes

People enjoyed a picnic while watching the tennis

4. Large screen TV playing Wimbledon men's final at the North Square

People enjoyed a picnic while watching the tennis Photo: David Lowndes

