Tennis fans dodge the rain to watch ace Wimbledon finals in Peterborough city centre

Peterborough tennis fans were served up a treat on the big screen, with the Wimbledon finals shown in the city centre.A big screen was set up in St John’s Square in the city centre on Saturday and Sunday, so shoppers could take a break and watch the dramatic finals.While the weather did not play ball on Saturday for the women’s final, fans still enjoyed some of the other festivities on offer, including strawberries and cream, ‘Wimbledon milkshakes’ and pizza during the match, which saw Markéta Vondroušová defeat Ons Jabour.