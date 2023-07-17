Tennis fans dodge the rain to watch ace Wimbledon finals in Peterborough city centre
Peterborough tennis fans were served up a treat on the big screen, with the Wimbledon finals shown in the city centre.A big screen was set up in St John’s Square in the city centre on Saturday and Sunday, so shoppers could take a break and watch the dramatic finals.While the weather did not play ball on Saturday for the women’s final, fans still enjoyed some of the other festivities on offer, including strawberries and cream, ‘Wimbledon milkshakes’ and pizza during the match, which saw Markéta Vondroušová defeat Ons Jabour.
The sun came out on Sunday for the men’s final, and spectators enjoyed a captivating match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, and local businesses once again provided refreshments throughout the afternoon.
The events were put on by Peterborough Positive, and it is hoped there will be more big screen events in the city centre in the future.