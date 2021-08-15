Ten dogs close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on dogs that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome dogs in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each dog and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1. Kira- Husky (Siberain) (7 years)
Kira is looking for a home that has husky experience, she is typical of her breed and has a high energy, a high prey drive, selective hearing and loves to sing the song of her people when shes not getting her way! She has an absolute cracking sassy character and makes her handlers laugh everyday with her silly ways and her Husky tantrums. Kira could potentially live with a neutered male dog who is happy to let her be the boss, she is selective with who she likes and introductions would have to be made here at the centre. Kira doesn't have any experience living with children, but would potentially be ok to live with kids of secondary school age and above due to her bouncy nature. This would again be biased on introductions made here at the centre. Kira is an escape artist, her new home will need a large garden that allows her plenty of space for zoomies and play, whilst being totally secure with a minimum of six foot fencing and any gates must be totally secure.
Photo: Midlands
2. May- Foxhound (9 years)
May is a lovely 9 year old foxhound looking for her forever home. May is a sweet girl who likes her walks and is good on the lead. She is currently out in a foster home where she is making good progress and is doing well with her housetraining. May would love a home with a spacious garden for her to explore in. May loves to be with people and have lots of cuddles so is looking for a home where she can spend lots of time with her new family and build a loving bond. She can be a little wary of some people initially but soon grows in confidence and loves the fuss and attention. May would love a calm home where she will be showered with love in her older years. May is looking for an adult only home or with children over the age of 14 years who are familiar with medium to large dogs. She is best as the only dog in the home and is not suited to living with cats or small furries. May would love to be in a home where she is with people for most of the time.
Photo: Midlands
3. Rico- Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed (6 years)
Rico is a very loving 6 year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross looking for his forever home. Rico loves his walks and is generally good on the lead. He loves to be active and have fun but also loves nothing more than cuddling up with people and having lots of fuss. Rico loves his toys especially his teddies and enjoys to play so would love a home with a spacious garden. Rico is reactive towards other dogs so will need some socialising around unfamiliar dogs. He has lead frustration around other dogs so some gradual training will be of benefit to him. Rico is in a foster home currently and is doing really well and is making lots of progress while he waits for his forever home. Rico is looking for an adult only home or with children over the age of 16 years who are familiar with the breed. He needs to be the only dog in the home and is not suited to living with cats or small furries. Rico suffers from some separation anxiety so is looking for a home where he will be with people most of the time.
Photo: Midlands
4. Ricky- Mastiff cressbreed (4 years)
Meet the handsome Ricky! He came to us after his owners were unable to look after him anymore. Ricky is a goofy and playful boy who loves a fuss and a cuddle. Ricky can be nervous and unsure in new environments and around new people at first. Therefore, he needs understanding and experienced owners who can put the time into making him feel comfortable. Once he is comfortable, he is a big soppy boy who could be fussed for hours! Ricky finds seeing and meeting other dogs overwhelming. He can be reactive and will pull at the lead to get to them. He finds reassurance and comfort in his handler, with a reassuring fuss often calming him down. Due to this, Ricky's walks will need to be planned to avoid busy areas. When there are no distractions, he will walk nicely on the lead and will wear a muzzle for short periods of time.
Photo: Midlands