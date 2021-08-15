Ten dogs close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

2. May- Foxhound (9 years)

May is a lovely 9 year old foxhound looking for her forever home. May is a sweet girl who likes her walks and is good on the lead. She is currently out in a foster home where she is making good progress and is doing well with her housetraining. May would love a home with a spacious garden for her to explore in. May loves to be with people and have lots of cuddles so is looking for a home where she can spend lots of time with her new family and build a loving bond. She can be a little wary of some people initially but soon grows in confidence and loves the fuss and attention. May would love a calm home where she will be showered with love in her older years. May is looking for an adult only home or with children over the age of 14 years who are familiar with medium to large dogs. She is best as the only dog in the home and is not suited to living with cats or small furries. May would love to be in a home where she is with people for most of the time.

Photo: Midlands