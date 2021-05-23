Ten birds close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

2. Kiwi- Parakeet Parrot (2 years).

Kiwi came into our after she was sadly bullied by existing cockateils in his previous home. She was very sad and dull when she first arrived at our centre so stayed a week at our animal hospital to boost her strength and general demeanour. Now although still quite skittish when you are near she enjoys watching from her perch, chirping away to herself and will listen as you talk to her. She is missing some feathers so is currently unable to fly much, hopefully as she continues to build up her strength and her feathers return she will once again be able to do so. Kiwi requires a large aviary with same species birds that she can be gently introduced to. An owner with experience is required to help build her confidence.

Photo: Midlands