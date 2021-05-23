Ten birds close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on animals that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome animals in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those birds that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
1. Coco and Tiki- Cockatiel Parrot
Coco and Tiki (grey/white) have found themselves looking for a new home after their owners health declined and they could no longer care for them. Coco is 3 years old and Tiki is 8 months old. We would like them to be rehomed together. They could live with other cockatiels and need to be rehomed to an aviary set up.
Photo: Midlands
2. Kiwi- Parakeet Parrot (2 years).
Kiwi came into our after she was sadly bullied by existing cockateils in his previous home. She was very sad and dull when she first arrived at our centre so stayed a week at our animal hospital to boost her strength and general demeanour. Now although still quite skittish when you are near she enjoys watching from her perch, chirping away to herself and will listen as you talk to her. She is missing some feathers so is currently unable to fly much, hopefully as she continues to build up her strength and her feathers return she will once again be able to do so. Kiwi requires a large aviary with same species birds that she can be gently introduced to. An owner with experience is required to help build her confidence.
Photo: Midlands
3. Rainbow- Parakeet Parrot (2 years)
Rainbow was found as a stray but we have not been able to locate her owner. Rainbow is a lively bird and enjoys flying around. It is because of this she needs to have a good size aviary to be able to display her natural behaviour. he is very nervous of people and prefers to keep her distance so it is likely she has always lived in an aviary and not had close interaction with humans. We are looking for a new home for Rainbow where she will have a large aviary with an insulated, warm inside area and also a large flight area. Her and Monty won't mind living with other compatible Parakeets as company as they are social birds and doesn't like being alone.
Photo: Midlands
4. Gonzo- Budgerigar (1 year)
Gonzo is a beautiful Bird who is now looking for a new home Where he can spend his time chirping away to the radio. He would like an aviary to stretch his wings and would like some other friends so he doesn't get lonely.
Photo: Midlands