New proposal follows closure of three public bridges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to install a temporary Bailey bridge at Peterborough’s Cuckoos Hollow are being considered by council chiefs.

A portable, pre-fabricated bridge could be put in place at the popular nature reserve after three existing wooden bridges were cordoned off after being declared unsafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is claimed hundreds of people have been left inconvenienced by the closures and there is anger at the lack of consultation by Peterborough City Council about its decision to shut the bridges to the public.

One of the closed bridges at Cuckoos Hollow, in Peterborough, and diversions set up by Peterborough City Council

Residents have also complained that signs put up to warn of the closures as well as barriers to prevent access to the bridges have been thrown into the water below.

A council spokesperson said: “A Bailey bridge is an option being considered and our partners Milestone are currently obtaining prices for us to look at a temporary solution for Cuckoos Hollow.

“We have also replaced some of the signage with signs that we can secure to structures so they can not be vandalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Where we have had reports about vandalism to the boarding, Milestone has attended to re-secure and make it safe.”

Some of the signage used to highlight the closure of three bridges at Cuckoos Hollow in Peterborough. Councillors say some of the signage and barriers have been thrown into the water.

Councillor Bryan Tyler said: “Although I’m most appreciative that officers are considering this decision, I am still disappointed with the lack of engagement with local people.

"Two weeks after the closures, residents are still up in arms about this – and rightly so.”

The decision to close the bridges was announced on January 5 and the structures were shut for the foreseeable future on January 8.