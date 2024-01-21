Temporary Bailey bridge plan for Peterborough's Cuckoos Hollow under consideration by council chiefs
Plans to install a temporary Bailey bridge at Peterborough’s Cuckoos Hollow are being considered by council chiefs.
A portable, pre-fabricated bridge could be put in place at the popular nature reserve after three existing wooden bridges were cordoned off after being declared unsafe.
It is claimed hundreds of people have been left inconvenienced by the closures and there is anger at the lack of consultation by Peterborough City Council about its decision to shut the bridges to the public.
Residents have also complained that signs put up to warn of the closures as well as barriers to prevent access to the bridges have been thrown into the water below.
A council spokesperson said: “A Bailey bridge is an option being considered and our partners Milestone are currently obtaining prices for us to look at a temporary solution for Cuckoos Hollow.
“We have also replaced some of the signage with signs that we can secure to structures so they can not be vandalised.
"Where we have had reports about vandalism to the boarding, Milestone has attended to re-secure and make it safe.”
Councillor Bryan Tyler said: “Although I’m most appreciative that officers are considering this decision, I am still disappointed with the lack of engagement with local people.
"Two weeks after the closures, residents are still up in arms about this – and rightly so.”
The decision to close the bridges was announced on January 5 and the structures were shut for the foreseeable future on January 8.
The council says a recent inspection revealed the bridges were deteriorating faster than expected and public safety was paramount.