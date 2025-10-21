Three teenagers have narrowly avoided what could have been a serious incident on Tuesday morning (October 21) after the level crossing at Helpston incorrectly lifted its barriers.

The three teenagers (17) were on their way to school at Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton when they had to come to a stop Helpston Level Crossing.

At just after 8:15am, the boys were at the front of the queue when the barrier lifted to allow traffic to pass over the crossing, however, only moments later, a freight train came through the crossing.

Fortunately, no one was injured but several people including pedestrians, those on bikes and in cars were left shaken up.

One of the boys said: “We were on the Helpston side chatting while we waited for the crossing to go up. A train went past and the barriers went up.

"The only reason we didn’t go immediately is that we were talking and the engine was off. Slightly delayed, I pulled away and got passed the barrier- around a metre- away from the line- and then the train came down the track.

"We saw that immediately braked and reversed back. The barrier then started to go down while we were already beyond it and we had to reverse back quickly through it.

"I would definitely think twice about using the crossing in future. It was a really stressful situation. Imagine in we weren’t having a conversation and we went straight across, we wouldn’t be here. We are very lucky.”

After phoning Network Rail, the group received an apology and were told that it was an isolated incident which has occurred due to a human error.

When approached by the Peterborough Telegraph, a spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We’re aware of an isolated incident involving a barrier irregularity at Helpston level crossing this morning.

"An investigation is taking place to determine the circumstances.”

Network Rail’s Community Relations Manager Sharon Neil further added: “Helpston Level Crossing remains safe to use, however, to prevent any future incidents, teams in the area will be briefed on this incident and any initial findings from the ongoing investigation.

“I am sorry for any concern and distress caused as a result of this incident. Please be assured that this will be investigated thoroughly.”

Upon arriving at school, the boys explained the situation and the school is now committed to working in any way it can to assist the situation.

AMVC Head John Gilligan said: “We were notified of the incident as soon as it happened, by witnesses. This enabled us to check in with the students concerned as soon as they arrived at College, inform their parents as to what happened and reassure them that they were safe and well.

"Naturally, the students were shaken, but we are all so grateful that they were unharmed. As the crossing is used by so many people in our college community this near miss has deeply unsettled us all and so we will be working with all parties to understand what happened.

"We will continue to support all students involved.”