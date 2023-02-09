​Bosses unveil ambitious growth target

A technology company is creating 30 jobs after opening a new £2 million extension to its distribution warehouse in Wisbech.

Anglia Components, based in Sandall Road, has invested to extend its distribution and operations centre from 43,000 square feet to 70,000 square feet in a move that grows the overall storage space by 40 per cent.

The company, which has been in Wisbech for 50 years, has 100 of its 150 staff based at the site and the expansion will allow the recruitment of further 30 people to its sales, technical, operations and logistics teams.

The expansion will power the company’s vision to grow the business from the current £100 million turnover to £150 million and above.

Steve Rawlins, chief executive, said: “Anglia has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 25 per cent over the last two years despite the challenges in the global economy and in the industry.

"We now plan to grow further. We have scaled up our distribution centre to

allow us to continue to increase our inventory levels as our business expands.

The opening was performed by Frank Wolinski, Regional Vice President of Channel Sales at STMicroelectronics, one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers and with which Anglia has worked closely for more than 20 years.

Mr Rawlins said: “STMicroelectronics, with our other suppliers, have been central to our success.”

Mr Wolinski said: “I am honoured to have been invited to open this new building. It means that they can continue to hold the levels of inventory needed to support customers.”

Undefined: readMore

1 . Anglia's warehouse opening Frank Wolinski, Regional Vice President of Channel Sales at STMicroelectronics, with John Bowman, managing director of Anglia, unveil the memorial plaque. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Anglia's warehouse opening From left, Sarah Porter, Strategic Marketing Manager Anglia, Debbie Marriott, Supply Chain Manager Anglia, Krisztina Nemeth, Corporate Account Manager STMicroelectronics, Ben Clarke, Sales Account Manager STMicroelectronics, Andrew Pockson, Divisional Engineering Manager Anglia, Frank Wolinski, Region EMEA VP Channel Sales STMicroelectronics, John David, UK and Ireland Sales Manager STMicroelectronics, Jill Bowie, Operations Director Anglia, Iain Currie, VP North Sales & Managing Director UK STMicroelectronics, John Bowman, Marketing Director Anglia, Juergen Grillmayer, Distribution Sales Director STMicroelectronics. Photo: nw Photo Sales

3 . Anglia, Wisbech opening a new warehouse. Staff and guests at the opening of the new warehouse by Frank Wolinski Frank Wolinski, Regional Vice President of Channel Sales at STMicroelectronics, cuts the ribbon to open Anglia's new warehouse. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . Anglia's warehouse opening The interior of Anglia's £2 million warehouse. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales