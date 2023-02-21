Teacher to walk from Peterborough to Portsmouth in memory of RAF veteran father in law

A Peterborough teacher is preparing to walk from Peterborough to Portsmouth in memory of his father in law.

John Peyser served in the RAF for more than 30 years – but sadly lost his three and a half year battle with lung cancer earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Son in law Connor Knowling, assistant headteacher at Barnack Primary School, will now take on a marathon challenge, walking from the home ground of his beloved Peterborough United, to Fratton Park – the home ground of John's favourite team, Portsmouth.

John and Connor

Connor said: “John was a big friendly giant, who lit up the room. Even in his final few days, he made those around him chuckle with his dry sense of humour. It’s hard to put into words just how much he will be missed.

“Losing John really inspired me to make a difference and raise awareness and support for the charity that helped the family throughout such a horrendous time. Despite John’s remarkable resilience, this vicious disease slowly took hold of his body, taking his independence, strength, sight, ability to walk, talk and swallow. His helpless family and friends could only comfort him through these things that no one should ever have to endure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor has set up a Go Fundme page to raise money for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and hoped to raise £1,000 – but has already raised more than double that figure.

He said: “During this horrendously isolating and scary time, the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation supported the family with personal nurses helping them understand the diagnosis and the realities of living with cancer.

"They checked in with John and his wife Julia weekly giving them comfort, hope and a purpose.The charity also funds research into the disease.

"The money we raise will help this remarkable charity to continue to deliver such a personable and purposeful service to other families out there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The start and end points of the huge trek will have special meaning to Connor, as football played a huge part in his relationship with his father in law.

He said: “As an eager-to-please lad stepping into John’s house for the first time, I quickly resorted to a conversation I felt at ease with - football!

"To my disappointment, John was a big Portsmouth fan. Over the years we took joy in the banter that came with supporting teams in the same league. John, looked for any opportunities to force Pompey into my life whether it was giving my fiancée Amie a Portsmouth top to sleep in, walking our dog Luna in Portsmouth gear, sending me irritable Portsmouth memes or dropping off items in a Portsmouth bag.

"It seemed fate that Portsmouth’s last game before John passed away was against Posh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor, will start his challenge at the London Road football ground on August 4. He is hoping to complete his challenge in six days finishing at Portsmouth’s Fratton Park ground on August 10.

His friend Sean Garmony will accompany Connor on the challenge. Sean lost his father to prostate cancer in 2017.