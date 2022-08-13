Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team raised more than £3,000 for the hospice

A team of talented tattooists raised thousands of pounds to help Peterborough’s Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The team of tattooists from Flagship Tattoo in Park Road, Peterborough, which included owners Jordan Butler and Alex Balding, plus Ben Abrahams, Oli Atkins and Gareth Watson supported by Luke Porter offered local tattoo fans unique inks and artwork, in a bid to raise money for the hospice.

Eager punters were given a raffle ticket and called one by one to sit in the chair. There were a wide range of designs to choose from and people could choose to be tattooed anywhere on their arms or legs. There was also the opportunity to bid on two original paintings designed by shop tattooist, Oli, and limited edition t-shirts, featuring artwork produced by Oli and Ben specifically for the charity day, were available to purchase.

Throughout the day the team raised an incredible £3,040 for the hospice.

Alex said: “A number of the team have a personal connection to the hospice and our friends’ wife was also cared for there in the last couple of years.

“It’s particularly special to me as my wife and I got married at the hospice with all the money from the day going directly to the charity. It means so much to so many people and they do such fantastic work,” he said.

“The charity day was hectic, but great. Everyone was in good spirits and just wanted to support us. Some of our regular customers, who couldn’t stay for a tattoo that day just popped in to make a donation, because they too knew people who have been cared for at the hospice.

“We had no idea we would raise the amount of money we did; it was just incredible! Thank you to everyone.”