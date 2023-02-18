The countdown is on to the much anticipated opening of Peterborough’s £40 million Hilton Garden Inn.

While construction difficulties have delayed the opening by about four months, hopes are high that the riverside hotel at Fletton Quays will be receiving guests by July 17.

And images released by the owners Propiteer Hotels show some of the impressive public areas that will be available to guests during their stay.

This image shows how the Hilton Garden Inn's impressive sky bar, with fantastic views across Peterborough, will appear once the hotel at Fletton Quays, is completed.

Its rooftop bar, LRV8, will provide incredible views across the River Nene and the city while guests will also be able to enjoy live music from Thursday to Saturday. Another shows a waterfront bistro and bar that will serve meals throughout the day and other shows a smart lobby area.

In total, the hotel, in East Station Road, will offer 160 bedrooms, made up of a variety of ‘king’ rooms including a family room and some with river views, and there will also be five flexible function rooms, a state of the art Hilton Fitness Centre, and a riverside restaurant and bar.

Propiteer Hotels claim: “The roof top Sky Bar that crowns the hotel will provide unparalleled views, including the River Nene and nearby Peterborough Cathedral, and will establish the hotel as a social destination in its own right.”

Construction of the hotel began in 2020 with a milestone reached in April 2022 when civic and business leaders gathered to celebrate a ‘topping out’ ceremony.

This image shows how the lobby on the ground floor of the Hilton Garden Inn, at Fletton Quays, Peterborough, will appear once building work is completed.

But supply chain problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic were made worse when the main contractor collapsed forcing a delay of a hoped for spring opening.

