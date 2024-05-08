Tai chi is likely to become a more common sight across the city thanks to a recent funding boost (image: Deyin Tai Chi Institute)

Tai Chi is set to become a more common sight around the city thanks to a recent cash injection.

The ancient meditative exercise – admired for its reputed physical and mental health benefits – has received £10,000 worth of funding from Cambridgeshire Community Foundation via the Harry Cureton Fund.

The funding will be split between the Chinese Community in Peterborough, who will run tai chi sessions at Peterborough Cathedral, and Chinese Women in Peterborough, who will deliver their sessions at Ferry Meadows.

Faustina Yang, (3L, front) hopes increased funding will help tai chi to become more popular and accessible across the city (image: Chinese Community in Peterborough / Chinese Women in Peterborough / Shirley Zhang)

Faustina Yang, one of the city’s most prominent Chinese community leaders and a leading figure in both organisations, believes affording greater access to tai chi could prove hugely beneficial to many Peterboroians.

“[Tai chi] teaches people self-care for their health so that people can live happier, healthier and longer,” she explains.

Tai chi differs from conventional fitness programmes by virtue of the fact it is a low-impact, slow-motion exercise.

Participants perform a series of motions (without pausing) while breathing deeply and naturally.

The ancient, gentle and often very beneficial martial art of tai chai originated in China during the 12th century (image: Chinese Community in Peterborough / Chinese Women in Peterborough / Shirley Zhang)

Movements are never forced, muscles are relaxed rather than tensed, and joints are not fully extended or bent.

Local pensioner Peter Woodham took up tai chi in the hope it might alleviate his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and offset the pain he gets in his right knee.

“Both these issues have been relieved by the slow and deliberate physical movements and breathing controls taught in tai chi,” he says.

“Learning to use the whole of my lungs to breathe has improved the effect of my inhaler [and] my flexibility has changed so that – at 71 years old – I can bend forward and place my palms flat on the floor - an exercise I could not achieve, even at my fittest.”

Along with its positive impact on physical health, advocates of tai chi often hail its emotional and spiritual benefits.

“Tai chi can help with early prevention of mental health issues.” Faustina suggests, “as it helps people to calm down and manage their emotions.”

She also believes the community as a whole can benefit from greater uptake of tai chi:

“Tai chi helps with social harmony because it calms the body and mind,” she insists.

These claims have made local NHS and police representatives consider including the gentle martial art in new holistic strategies which are intended to improve the welfare of city residents in both the short and long-term.

“Tai chi as a preventative mental health intervention is recognised and recommended not just for adults but for children too,” says Trish Barker-Barrett, who is System Engagement Lead and How Are You (H.A.Y.) Team Manager for NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Foundation Trust (CPFT).

“I can’t wait to work with Faustina and the Chinese community to explore the opportunities.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary Police Community Support Officer, Ian Moll is equally positive.

“We are very pleased to support this health initiative, which will raise culture awareness as well as bringing health benefits to the diverse communities in Peterborough,” he says.