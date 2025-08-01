Tackling anti-social behaviour is key to building a vision to create buoyant Peterborough night-time economy

Anti-social behaviour is among the leading problems holding back the drive to improve Peterborough’s night-time economy, it has been claimed

Business owners and civic leaders say that concerns around safety and personal wellbeing need to be tackled if more people are to be regularly attracted into Peterborough city centre in the evenings and nights.

But also in the mix are the rising cost of running a leisure based business, a lack of regular events to attract people into the centre, the cost of living crisis and a limited retail offer have all been cited as factors that combine to put off potential visitors to the centre of Peterborough.

However, the sudden closure of the popular bar Stoneworks in Church Street, just a few days ago, goes against the grain for a city centre that is home to a considerable range of bars and eateries.

Indeed, recent figures from the business research and policy group Centre for Cities show that Peterborough city centre has one of the lowest shop vacancy rates in the country.

The data shows Peterborough has a high street shop vacancy rate of just 10.3 percent.

It compares well with top performer London, which has a 7.3 percent vacancy rate, 8.5 percent for Cambridge, and 10.2 percent for nearby Milton Keynes.

The poorest vacancy rate is Newport with 19 percent and 14 percent in Northampton.

Still the feeling is strong that Peterborough is failing to reach its potential as a bustling and prosperous nigh-time economy.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “Stoneworks was one of my favourite places in the city centre so it is upsetting to hear it has closed.

“I know the team has worked hard to provide a distinct offer in the city centre.

“Peterborough Positive, the cathedral and businesses are working hard to bring visitors into the city but we need to do more make the centre feel; safer and more attractive, especially in the evening.

“This speaks to the need for a proper vision and plan for the city centre bringing together a visitor strategy, tourism, community safety and regeneration.

We are beginning to turn a corner but we need a joined up approach led by the council.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling said: “Peterborough should have a thriving night-time economy - one that’s safe, inclusive, and built around our city’s huge cultural and economic potential.

“I want to see Peterborough become a city that works for everyone after dark - and I’m keen to hear from local residents and businesses on what more we can do.”

He added: "We are backing plans to support local venues, boost community policing, and improve local transport - all of which make a real difference to how people experience our city at night.

Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer for Peterborough Positive, which runs the Business Improvement District, said: “We have a steady night time economy in Peterborough but it’s not buoyant.

"There is not a vision for the city centre and that needs to come from the city council. The BID is doing what it can to raise the profile of the city centre.

He said the rising cost of living is playing a part and so is a change in people’s habits.

"I think to a extent we’ve move to an early evening economy and a lot of people want to be home by 10pm – although I know the Embassy nightclub in Broadway, which opens to 5am is doing very well.

"Ensuring people feel safe in the city centre is an important issue and we have just appointed a business crime liaison officer to work with businesses on that issue.”

Tom Owen, owner of the Bijou Bar, in Bridge Street, said: “It is tough for us all at the moment.

"The cost of living is having an impact on the amount customers have to spend, but we’re also seeing changing behaviour with people wanting something to do - they don’t want to just sit there drinking all night.

So I think the city needs to put on more events to attract people into the centre in the evenings and there should be a better retail offer, maybe the arrival of Frasers will help there.

"A reduction in taxes for the hospitality industry would also be welcome..”

But Mr Owen echoed concerns voiced about people feeling safe in the city centre and said the council and the police needed to do more to tackle anti-social behaviour.

He said: “We get groups of people who appear to be homeless, drinking and singing in the middle of Bridge Street.

“I have actually seen customers changing their minds about coming in to the bar because they see the anti-social behaviour right in front of them

Paul Stainton said “Without a vision or a plan for a successful day or night-time economy it’s difficult for anybody to see things improving any time soon – like the fencing that has been propped up on the Guild Hall for the last two years.

"Things have just been left to fester, without purpose, vision or action and it breaks my heart because it could and should do much better.”

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, the council’s Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration, said: “Peterborough’s night-time economy continues to show resilience and potential, even in the face of national economic pressures, with high street vacancy rates below the national average.

"The council recognises the importance of a thriving night-time economy not only for economic growth but also for community wellbeing and cultural vibrancy.

"This includes supporting events, enhancing safety and accessibility, and investing in infrastructure that encourages evening footfall.

"We're listening to feedback and remain committed to working with local partners, businesses, and residents to shape a vibrant, safe, and successful night-time economy for Peterborough.

"We have set up a dedicated Night Time Economy Working Group and are in early engagement about Purple Flag accreditation, which recognises areas with a safe, vibrant and varied evening and night-time economy."