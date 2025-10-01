Swimming pool at Peterborough leisure centre closed after car crashes into building

The swimming pool at Vivacity Premier Fitness in Hampton have been closed after a car crashed into the building.

The car accidentally drove into a poolside window at the weekend and damaged a fire door.

The crash also caused structural damage to the building, which is in the process of being assessed.

The sauna and steam room were all closed following the incident – while the pool was closed due to issues in the plant room

The pool in Hampton.

A Vivacity spokesperson has confirmed that they are working with contractors to get the damage repaired as soon as possible.

The sauna and steam room have now re-opened – but the pool remains closed due to issues with the plant room.

In an email to members, Vivacity said: “We are pleased to inform you that the sauna and steam room have now re-opened following repairs to the fire exit door on poolside.

“The main window area requires more extensive repair work and, while this work is planned in with contractors, the area has been covered to make it safe.

“The pool remains closed while we continue to deal with the earlier issues in the plant room. Engineers are still waiting for the necessary parts and we will continue to keep you updated on progress with this.”