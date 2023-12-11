News you can trust since 1948
Swimming caps swapped for woolly hats at last session of the year at Peterborough Lido

Lido closes several months later than normal due to issues at Regional Pool
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:24 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 09:24 GMT

Swimming caps were swapped for woolly hats as the final swim at Peterborough’s Lido took place at the weekend.

There was a good turn out at the outdoor pool on Sunday ahead of the Lido’s closure for the winter.

While the weather remained chilly, the swimmers were able to warm up with a mince pie after their dip.

The Lido has remained open for several months after it would normally close, due to the fact the Regional Pool has been shut due to RAAC issues.

The future of the Regional Pool is not yet known, after a report showed £11 million of repairs were needed.

The Wild Women of the Waters swimming group members

1. Last swim at the Lido of 2023

The Wild Women of the Waters swimming group members Photo: David Lowndes

A post swim mince pie for Stuart Cahill from Clare, a member of the Friends of the Lido

2. Last swim at the Lido of 2023

A post swim mince pie for Stuart Cahill from Clare, a member of the Friends of the Lido Photo: David Lowndes

Anna Sanderson enjoying an outdoor winter swim

3. Last swim at the Lido of 2023

Anna Sanderson enjoying an outdoor winter swim Photo: David Lowndes

The last day of the season at The Lido

4. Last swim at the Lido of 2023

The last day of the season at The Lido Photo: David Lowndes

