Swimming caps swapped for woolly hats at last session of the year at Peterborough Lido
Lido closes several months later than normal due to issues at Regional Pool
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:24 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 09:24 GMT
Swimming caps were swapped for woolly hats as the final swim at Peterborough’s Lido took place at the weekend.
There was a good turn out at the outdoor pool on Sunday ahead of the Lido’s closure for the winter.
While the weather remained chilly, the swimmers were able to warm up with a mince pie after their dip.
The Lido has remained open for several months after it would normally close, due to the fact the Regional Pool has been shut due to RAAC issues.
The future of the Regional Pool is not yet known, after a report showed £11 million of repairs were needed.
1 / 2