Surprise for married couple after winning same award - independently of each other

Two married Rotarians were surprised to be awarded the same prestigious medal within a fortnight of each other.

Lawrie and Janet Cooke have both received the Sapphire Paul Harris medal - Lawrie at the charter dinner (the club’s birthday) of his club Huntingdon Cromwell and Janet at the charter celebration of her club Peterborough Ortons.

Both recipients were unaware this award was to be given, with both medals presented by district governor Tim Tucker.

Lawrie, a Rotarian for more than 30 years, was recognised for his significant contribution to the club and to Rotary at district and national levels.

Janet, a columnist for this paper, has been a leading light in efforts to make Peterborough a Dementia Friendly Community.

She runs the highly successful Peterborough Rotary Memory Café (Crocus Café) aided by Rotarians from her own and several other local clubs. She is also a member of the Peterborough Disability Forum.