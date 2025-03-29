Support available for Peterborough families during Easter holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supermarket vouchers are again being sent to eligible families in Peterborough to help them support their children during the Easter school holiday.

Following confirmation that the Household Support Fund (HSF) is being extended for 2025/26, the council is continuing to run the popular supermarket vouchers scheme which has helped thousands of vulnerable youngsters.

The £30 vouchers will be sent automatically to eligible families using school data and information held by the council. Vouchers will be sent out by text and email on Saturday 5 April and all vouchers must be claimed by 9pm on Sunday 4 May or they will become invalid.

Who is eligible?

Vouchers will be distributed to families with children and young people who receive:

Income-related Free School Meals (children and young people aged four to 16)

Early Years Pupil Premium under the income-based criteria

Funded Childcare and Education for two-year-olds under the income-based criteria

Some post 16 young people may be eligible under certain specific criteria which can be found at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/schools-and-education/holiday-voucher-scheme

Cllr Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: "The supermarket vouchers scheme has been a lifeline for many vulnerable families in Peterborough, so I’m delighted that once again we will be providing this vital support.

“I would also urge anyone who is eligible for the scheme but has not already signed up to please consider doing so as soon as possible. The free school meals scheme not only helps families saving around £450 a year per child but also helps their child's primary school receive much-needed additional funding."

Any children who become eligible up to and including Monday 21 April will also receive vouchers if an application has been made and subject to the council receiving the contact details to send the link. If you have more than one eligible child the voucher links may be sent separately.

Following confirmation from the Department for Work and Pensions that the HSF has been extended, the council will be issuing vouchers during the May half-term and summer holiday during 2025.

Information about the supermarket vouchers scheme and how to apply can be found at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/schools-and-education/holiday-voucher-scheme