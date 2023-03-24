News you can trust since 1948
Support available for Peterborough families during Easter holidays

“I am delighted that this excellent scheme is being continued in Peterborough in the Easter holidays.”

By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:44 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:44 GMT

Support will be available for Peterborough families during the Easter holidays – with a range of activities being put on for children in the city.

Funded by the Department for Education, the Easter Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Programme enables local authorities to coordinate free holiday scheme access locally.

The programme is available to primary and secondary school children in Peterborough.

Support is available
Any child or young person receiving income-related free school meals is eligible.

Each provider will offer four sessions of at least 4 hours per day during the Easter holidays, between 3 -14 April.

All participating holiday schemes will offer a meal and a variety of fun enriching experiences such as sports, games, cooking and or play opportunities.

Peterborough City Council is working with local schools, voluntary and community organisations, and childcare providers to deliver the HAF programme.

Councillor Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Education, Skills and the University, said the scheme would be important for a number of families in the city.

Councillor Ayres said: “I am delighted that this excellent scheme is being continued in Peterborough in the Easter holidays.

"The HAF programme gives children and young people opportunities to socialise and play together and complements the work we are already doing to educate children and young people about the benefits of physical and creative activity and nutritious eating."

For further information on providers and booking see Peterborough City Council’s website.

PeterboroughLynne AyresPeterborough City Council