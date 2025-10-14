Supermarket vouchers to be issued to help Peterborough families during Half Term

Supermarket vouchers will be sent to eligible families in Peterborough to help them support their children during the October half-term holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £10 vouchers will be sent automatically to eligible families using school data and information held by the council. Vouchers will be sent out by text and email on Saturday 25 October and all vouchers must be activated by 9pm on Sunday 30 November or they will become invalid.

Any children who become eligible up to and including Monday 16 November will also receive vouchers if an application has been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is eligible?

Vouchers will be available for the October half term

Vouchers will be distributed to families with children and young people who receive:

Income based free school meals (pupils in Reception to Year 11)

Early Years Pupil Premium - EYPP (with date of birth between 1 September 2020 and 31 December 2024)

Funded childcare and education for 2-year-olds under the income-based criteria (with date of birth between 1 September 2022 and 31 August 2023)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some post 16 young people may be eligible under certain specific criteria which can be found at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/schools-and-education/holiday-voucher-scheme

"We know how many families appreciate this vital support”

Councillor Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: "The supermarket vouchers scheme continues to be well-used and we know how many families appreciate this vital support. I'm delighted that once again we will be providing this worthwhile scheme over the half-term break.

“As always, I would strongly urge anyone who is eligible for the scheme but has not already signed up to please consider doing so as soon as possible. The free school meals scheme not only helps families saving around £450 a year per child but also helps their child's primary school receive much-needed additional funding."

It may take up to 9pm on the day the voucher is sent for it to arrive. If you have more than one eligible child, the voucher links will probably come separately. Please wait until Sunday 26 October to contact the council about any missing vouchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vouchers MUST be activated by Sunday 30 November or they will become invalid. The voucher is activated by selecting the supermarket you want to use.

Information about free school meals and how to apply can be found at www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/schools-and-education/holiday-voucher-scheme