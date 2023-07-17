A leading supermarket is creating jobs with the reopening of its store in Wisbech.​

The Aldi store in Sandyland Street closed on July 13 for a major refurbishment and is due to reopen on Thursday (July 20) at 8am.

The new look for the 1,006 square metres store is part of a £600 million transformation of Aldi’s stores across the UK.

Aldi is poised to reopen its store in Wisbech following a refurbishment.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved ‘Food to Go’ section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

A spokeswoman for the store said the revamp would create two extra jobs at the store, which employs a total of 32 staff.

Aldi Store Manager James Bostock said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.

He added: “The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.