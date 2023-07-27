News you can trust since 1948
Supermarket operator Aldi is recruiting more than 50 staff for stores in Peterborough and nearby

Roles range from store assistants to managers
By Paul Grinnell
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST

​A supermarket operator is recruiting staff for its stores in Peterborough and the surrounding area.​

Aldi is currently looking to hire 59 colleagues at all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.

The roles include full-time and part-time positions such as Store Assistant and Deputy Manager, all the way up to Store Manager, with salaries of up to £62,000.

Supermarket operator Aldi is recruiting for 59 staff at its stores in Peterborough and the surrounding area.
There are vacancies at its stores in Peterborough, Huntingdon and Cambridge.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to invest in new stores, we’re looking for hundreds more colleagues to join our incredible teams in Cambridgeshire.

“Working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business and we look forward to welcoming even more people to be a part of our success in the future.”

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £11.40 per hour nationally, and £12.85 per hour inside the M25, with the supermarket also paying for breaks.

Earlier this month, the supermarket operator created 30 jobs with the opening of its first store in Whittlesey and created a further two jobs with the reopening of its store in Sandyland Street, Wisbech, following a refurbishment. The store employs 32 staff.

To apply for any of jobs visit the Aldi website here.

