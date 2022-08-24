Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supermarket chain Aldi is looking to recruit 65 new staff for its stores in Peterborough and the surrounding area.

The discounter, which operates five stores in Peterborough plus one in Stamford and another in Spalding, hopes to complete the recruitment campaign by the end of the year.

The new roles include full-time and part-time positions such as Store Assistant and Caretaker all the way up to Store Manager, with salaries of up to £48,490.

The new recruits will work in its stores in Peterborough, Cambridge and St Ives.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket on track to create 2,000 permanent new roles across the UK this year.

These roles include 62 staff for its stores in Lincolnshire and a further 106 people at its Northamptonshire stores.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues across the country to help make that possible.

“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business.

"We look forward to welcoming even more great people in Cambridgeshire to become a part of our success.”

Last month, Aldi announced a second pay increase this year for its store workers.

From September, store staff will earn a minimum hourly rate of £10.50 nationally, and £11.95 inside the M25, with paid breaks included.