Supermarket chain Tesco creates 100 jobs in Peterborough
A leading supermarket in Peterborough had created more than 100 jobs as it gears up for Christmas.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 5:00 am
Tesco Extra, in the Serpentine Green shopping centre, in Hampton, has recruited the extra staff to fill a range of vacancies.
It brings the total number of employees at the store to 600.
A spokesperson for Tesco said: “It’s the most wonderful time of year, but it’s also our busiest.
“We’ve recruited more than 100 festive colleagues to join the Peterborough Extra team and help give our customers a Christmas to remember.
“We’ve recruited a variety of festive roles from checkouts to picking orders for home delivery or replenishing the store.”