Supermarket chain Tesco creates 100 jobs in Peterborough

A leading supermarket in Peterborough had created more than 100 jobs as it gears up for Christmas.

By Paul Grinnell
Monday, 29th November 2021, 5:00 am
Tesco at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre.

Tesco Extra, in the Serpentine Green shopping centre, in Hampton, has recruited the extra staff to fill a range of vacancies.

It brings the total number of employees at the store to 600.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “It’s the most wonderful time of year, but it’s also our busiest.

“We’ve recruited more than 100 festive colleagues to join the Peterborough Extra team and help give our customers a Christmas to remember.

“We’ve recruited a variety of festive roles from checkouts to picking orders for home delivery or replenishing the store.”

