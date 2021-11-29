Supermarket chain Tesco creates 100 jobs in Peterborough

Tesco at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre.

Tesco Extra, in the Serpentine Green shopping centre, in Hampton, has recruited the extra staff to fill a range of vacancies.

It brings the total number of employees at the store to 600.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “It’s the most wonderful time of year, but it’s also our busiest.

“We’ve recruited more than 100 festive colleagues to join the Peterborough Extra team and help give our customers a Christmas to remember.