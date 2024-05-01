Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Supermarket operator Lidl is looking to open a number of new stores in Peterborough as part of ambitious plans to create hundreds of extra outlets across the UK.

The discount chain hopes to put up stores in the east, west and south of the city as well as in Market Deeping and March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl, which has three stores in Peterborough and operates a regional distribution centre at Peterborough Gateway, has unveiled a lengthy list of its most desired locations across the country.

Lidl's supermarkets in Oundle Road, Peterborough - the retailer is searching for more sites across the city for extra stores.

Now the retailer has issued a call to landowners to help it find suitable sites as it looks to build on record growth and continue to expand its presence nationwide.

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB chief development officer, said: “We're proud to have achieved record market share this month.

"We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.

“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever.

"We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.

"This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”

The supermarket operator states that should a site be successfully identified, it will pay a finders’ fee of either 1.5 per cent of the total freehold purchase price, or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5 million site purchase.

The discounter is specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, with 1.5 plus acres for a standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.