Supermarket chain Aldi is creating 30 jobs across its Peterborough stores

Aldi. EMN-200215-113353001

Aldi is recruiting an assistant store manager and five store assistants for each of its stores in Flaxland, Brickburn Close, Maskew Retail Park, Whittlesey Road and Peterborough One Retail Park.

Kara Greatorex, regional managing director at Aldi, said: “We are really excited about the job creation in Peterborough.

“Aldi’s increased popularity and customer demand for quality products allows us to keep growing and create more and more new employment opportunities across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Working at Aldi means more than just having a job.

“We really care about our colleagues, both personally and professionally.

“On top of our fantastic inclusions, such as the competitive pay and benefits package, Aldi continues to offer a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business.

“We take immense pride in supporting the career development of all our colleagues and invest time and resource in them, in order to keep everyone motivated, fully engaged, continuously challenged and importantly, happy.”

Salaries for assistant store managers start at £33,815 rising in increments to £41,235 over five years with four weeks annual leave, rising to five weeks, and the chance to progress to store manager.

Store assistants are paid at £10.10 per hour rising to £11 per hour. Training takes place over six weeks and roles are available from 15 to 30 hours a week.

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found on Aldi’s recruitment website: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.