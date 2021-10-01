Superdrug creates 18 jobs with store opening in Peterborough

The opening of Superdrug in Serpentine Green in Hampton.

Superdrug has opened what bosses say is its most sustainable store at the Serpentine Green shopping centre, in Hampton.

The move into the former Mothercare unit will create 18 full-time jobs

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said “We are incredibly proud to announce the opening of our new Peterborough Serpentine Green store, where sustainability has been the focus of its development, construction and design from conception to reality.

“We’re confident we are listening and working with our customers to launch landmark changes, and this is reflected within Peterborough Serpentine Green store.

“The team at Superdrug look forward to expanding on these eco-conscious changes and implementing them in further stores nationwide.”

The new store features:

Fully recyclable signage that features graphics produced from recycled yarn and plastic bottles.

Ceiling tiles made from bio-soluble mineral wool, clay and starch as well as being 100 per cent recyclable.

Reduced number of LED Mod lights in the ceiling by 20 per cent saving 3,693 annual (KWh) energy.

The equivalent of 13kg CO2e annual greenhouse gas emissions.

AAA efficiency rated air conditioning.

Waste management target of five per cent to landfill.