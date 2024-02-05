Summer opening hope for Tile Mountain showroom in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Retailers Tile Mountain and Bathroom Mountain are seeking approval from city planning chiefs to occupy two units at the Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue.

Now it has been revealed that the store could open in the first half of the year.

A spokesperson for the retailer said: “The plan is for the store to open in the summer, it will create a minimum of three new jobs.”

The planning application is to allow a change of use of units three and four at Bourges View to allow the floor coverings and bathroom operators, which are part of the same brand, to move in.

A document submitted with the application states that while the proposed operation is similar to other uses already approved at the site, the brands specific needs are felt not to be covered by the current approvals.

It adds: “The proposal is not for a high street retailer and the proposed operation principally serves members of the trade.

“The brand has eight outlets nationally and it operates exclusively from warehouse premises in employment locations.

"The operation is consistent with wider commercial operations along Maskew Avenue.”

The units sit between a Costa Coffee drive-thru and a new Millfield Autos base on the park