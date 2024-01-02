Sue Ryder urges public to donate unwanted Christmas Gifts to support its services

National healthcare charity, Sue Ryder is urging the public to donate any Christmas gifts they don’t need, want or like, so it can be there when it matters for everyone approaching the end of life or living with grief.

Whether it’s a jumper that doesn’t fit, a book you’ve already read or a novelty item not to your taste, the charity, which provides palliative care and bereavement services, is hoping that people will donate unwanted presents to their local Sue Ryder shop, that would otherwise be gathering dust and ensure that their item becomes the gift that keeps on giving.

To donate, simply deliver goods to your local Sue Ryder shop or if it’s a piece of furniture you’ve fallen out of love with, have it picked up by booking the free furniture collection service, available via the charity’s website. The charity has just under 400 shops in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres across the UK, with money raised in-store going towards its hospices, palliative care hubs and range of bereavement services.

Commenting on the benefits of re-gifting unsuitable festive presents, Glynn Taylor, Retail Regional Manager at Sue Ryder said:

“Christmas is a wonderful time for exchanging gifts but it’s safe to say most of us will receive items that end up thrown in the back of a cupboard.

“One person’s trash is another person’s treasure, so it’s definitely worth donating your well-meant, but as yet un-loved items. Not only are you cutting down on waste, you’ll also be helping support people dealing with grief or facing a terminal illness, all the while decluttering your home as you prepare to kick start 2024.”