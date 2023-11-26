Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice to hold celebration of life event this December

The service, previously known as ‘The Lights of Love’ will see people from across Peterborough come together to remember loved ones

A volunteer whose sister who received care at Peterborough’s Thorpe Hall will remember her sibling at a special service being held by the Sue Ryder hospice.

Sue Matson has been a volunteer with the Peterborough Sue Ryder hospice for 14 years. Sadly her sister, Alison, died after a fight with cancer in 2009. She was just 40, and received care at Thorpe Hall. The team at the hospice also provided invaluable care and support for Alison’s husband, sons and family as they came to terms with the news.

On December 6, the hospice will hold the Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life Peterborough (previously known as the Lights of Love) event at The Cresset, and Sue is encouraging others to come along to the service to remember loved ones.

Sue has been a long time supporter of Sue Ryder

Sue said: “The evening – a special winter remembrance event - means a lot to me personally because not only will I be there to greet people who are grieving, it will also be an opportunity for me to remember and celebrate my sister, Alison, who was just 40 years old when she died from cancer in 2009.

“Alison was a beautiful young lady who loved her life, husband, two sons and extended family and friends. She was proud to be a midwife and help so many young ladies and their families. She died peacefully at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice with her family around her. It was a sad time, but a beautiful end to her remarkable life.

“Not only did the Peterborough Sue Ryder hospice care for Alison, but they also looked after us as family too. Alison’s two boys were 10 and 13 at the time, and they helped take their fear away. Nothing was ever too much trouble. We will always be grateful for the time we had building treasured memories together.

“This is what inspired me to volunteer with Sue Ryder all those years ago and since I have supported many events by helping to set up and running tombolas at different fundraisers to raise vital funds for the charity. I have made lots of new friends and we have achieved so much together.

“For me there isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t still think about Alison, but by giving my time at events like Sue Ryder Celebrate a Life I know that I am doing my bit to ensure that other people can have the same kind of care from Sue Ryder as we had. It really is a special atmosphere, and you meet so many lovely people. No one ever has to feel alone because we are there to wipe away the tears.”