People in Peterborough will be able to access free, informal peer-to-peer bereavement support from Wednesday (March 13), when Sue Ryder launches its brand-new Grief Kind Space in the city.

The new space- which aims to reduce the isolation and loneliness felt by many people following a bereavement- will be held at the multi-cultural Gladstone Park Community Centre each Wednesday from 10am until midday.

This will be the first Grief Kind Space Sue Ryder has opened in Cambridgeshire following the success of the charity’s spaces in neighbouring Bourne and Stamford. It’s hoped that the centre will provide a safe space for people from the diverse communities within Peterborough to come along and talk to others about their grief.

Sue Ryder is also hoping individuals from different ethnicities, cultural, religious, and societal backgrounds will share more about what bereavement looks like for them so that the charity and people attending the space can learn together and better support each other.

Laura Venning from Sue Ryder is thrilled more Grief Kind Spaces are opening. She said, “We were keen that people from across the Peterborough community had a space in which they feel comfortable to talk and share their stories of grief. Thanks to the support of the Gladstone Park Community Centre and our wonderful volunteers, we are delighted that we can open our doors this March.

“You don’t need to register and there’s no need to book. You don’t need to have received any support or care from Sue Ryder previously either. Everyone is welcome. Just pop in to receive a warm welcome from our team of trained volunteers, who are there to listen if you have experienced any kind of loss at any time.”

Almost every home in the UK has, or will experience the loss of someone, but Sue Ryder’s research* has found that 86% of people who had been bereaved said they felt alone in their grief. Further research by the charity revealed an acute need for more informal bereavement support, which carved the way for the creation of Grief Kind Spaces.

Iveta Suna is the CEO of the Latvian Community Association in the UK, based in Peterborough. The association regularly uses the Gladstone Park Community Centre. She talks about how important the new Grief Kind Space will be to the community.

"It's truly valuable that there will be a supportive space opening in Peterborough where people can authentically express their emotions, especially when coping with the loss of someone dear to them.

"Emotions like sadness and grief hold significance in our lives, and it's important to learn to navigate them and acknowledge their place in our reality. Knowing that we're not alone in our experiences and that other people share in both sorrow and moments of joy, can be a comforting realisation.

"And even amidst the sorrow and pain, having the opportunity to form new connections with empathetic individuals who understand us is invaluable. This is why the new Grief Kind Space in Peterborough holds immense importance for our community, particularly for the Latvian community in the city."

The opening of the Peterborough Sue Ryder, Grief Kind Space will be swiftly followed by the launch of a space at The Oasis Community Centre in Wisbech this April, and Sue Ryder is currently seeking new volunteers to support the new sessions.

“It’s wonderful to see connections being made at our existing spaces in Lincolnshire and we are confident that with the launch of our Peterborough group, similar strong connections will be made here in Cambridgeshire ensuring no one has to grieve alone,” Laura added.

“We would love to hear from anyone who would be interested in volunteering at either our Peterborough or new Wisbech spaces. We are keen to hear from people from all cultural and societal backgrounds and beliefs so we can reach even more people with this vital support.

“Anyone can apply to be a volunteer; you do not need to have qualifications or previous experience. You just need to care about people who have been bereaved and have time to offer; actively listen, show compassion, while also knowing when to step back and enable the support to come from group participants.”

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Peterborough will take place every Wednesday from 13 March at Gladstone Park Community Centre, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, PE1 2AN.

The Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Wisbech will take place every Tuesday from 9 April, 1-3pm at The Oasis Community Centre, St Michaels Avenue, Wisbech PE13 3NR.

For details of further Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces opening in 2024 visit www.sueryder.org/Spaces.

Sue Ryder Grief Kind Spaces is not a counselling service. Anyone seeking more formal support can use Sue Ryder’s existing Online Bereavement Counselling Service.