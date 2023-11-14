Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With research from the charity revealing that nearly half (49%) of Brits feel that exercising helps with mental health and makes them feel good, the charity is encouraging people to banish the December blues and commit to walking, jogging or running every day in December.

With every step, local residents will help raise vital funds for the care and support the charity gives from its Sue Ryder hospice in Peterborough and Grief Kind Spaces in Bourne and Stamford, providing better grief support for everyone and helping people who are dying to live well.

Sandwiched between the colder months setting in and the flurry of new hobbies and routines in January, December is often a time associated with indulgence, socialising and generally less healthy habits.

Sue Ryder wants locals to get active this December to beat the winter blues and raise vital funds

And Sue Ryder’s research has concluded that people exercise less in December due to the weather (39%), feeling less motivated (21%) and the dark (21%).

Well known TV personality and entrepreneur, Brittany Carter, best known for reaching the all-female final of BBC’s, ‘The Apprentice’ in 2022, is backing Sue Ryder’s call to get everyone out there and get active this December, by joining the charity’s December Daily Dash.

Commenting on the results, Brittany, who is also a keen fitness enthusiast, said;

“I am a firm believer that being active and being outdoors is a great way to keep negative thoughts at bay, so I am not at all surprised to hear that nearly half of us believe exercise is good for our mental health.

“No matter how busy, unfit or tired you think you are, I would encourage everyone out there to sign up to the December Daily Dash and start to feel better both physically and mentally. We can really underestimate just how impactful a quick walk, run or jog can be, especially outside in nature, so do yourself a favour and take this opportunity to feel better, whilst raising money for a great cause.”

Also commenting on the festive fundraiser, Cheyenne Smith, Interim Head of Fundraising at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said:

“December can be an incredibly busy and difficult month for many and so exercise might not be high up on the priority list. The December Daily Dash is a great way to take some time out for yourself, whilst keeping fit and helping to improve your mental health.

“Whether you do it alone, with friends, family or your furry companion, every step you take and pound you raise this winter helps Sue Ryder to support people when it matters.”

The December Daily Dash was founded in 2015 and since its inception, the festive fundraiser has continued to grow in popularity, with thousands of people in the UK and across the world taking part in a bid to boost their physical and mental health during the festive period.