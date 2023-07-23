Sue Ryder begins search to secure sustainable future for Thorpe Hall Hospice

National charity, Sue Ryder, which owns Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, is working with heritage experts to explore potential options to preserve the much loved building and help protect the care the charity gives.

The charity is facing an increasing burden to care for the historic building, placing a strain on charity funding which is already under pressure from the cost-of-living crisis.

In a step to both safeguard the mansion house’s future and protect the vital care the charity gives, Sue Ryder is working with an estate agent consultancy, GL Hearn, to open up discussions with interested parties and explore alternative, sustainable options for the mansion house and part of the estate.

Martin Wildsmith, Chief Commercial Officer for Sue Ryder, said: “As part of these conversations, Sue Ryder is being very clear that our aim is for the existing hospice to continue to operate from its location on the site, whilst securing an outcome which ensures the mansion house is maintained for future generations to enjoy.

“As the current custodians of Thorpe Hall we are doing what we can within our limited charitable funds to care for the mansion house building, as we recognise its local significance and national importance.

“However, its age and listed status mean this is becoming increasingly challenging, and we are about to search for specialist contractors to undertake significant repairs to safeguard the building.”

“While these repairs are necessary to keep the building safe, at a time when the cost of providing our care has gone up by 20% and more people than ever before need our palliative care and bereavement support, the mansion house is diverting our charitable funds away from those who depend on our services and instead towards building maintenance and repairs. We cannot allow this to continue.”