Jack Dean has risen to prominence online for his mesmerising football freestyle skills.

At just 14-years-old, Jack Dean is already creating a name for himself as a renowned football freestyler with almost 8000 followers on Instagram (jack_dean_freestyle).

His exploits have seen him meet and show off his skills to some of the greats of the game including Roberto Carlos and English heroes such as Peter Crouch, Rio Ferdinand and Ledley King.

On Wednesday (October 25), however, Jack took the next step in his budding career when he hosted his first organised football freestyle camp at Yaxley FC.

Over 35 children between the ages of 4 and 11 took part in the event which saw Jack supported by former Peterborough Sports and now Scunthorpe forward Dion Sembie-Ferris as well as Jack’s uncle- Sports legend and now Scunthorpe manager Jimmy Dean.

The event was sponsored by Chromasport and made possible by Dave Cattermoul, who allowed the use of the facilities at Yaxley and there are plans for more events in the future, including in the upcoming Christmas holidays.

Jack’s mum, Roxanne said: “I’m really proud of him and the way he has built this great business at such a young age. He takes charge of everything himself too!”

Jack, who attends Stanground Academy, began his journey to internet stardom during when he used his time to teach himself a whole host of new skills.

He still hopes to one day play for Liverpool, the team that both he and his uncle support.

