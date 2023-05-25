Bourne-based homewares designer Sophie Allport is celebrating her best ever win at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Sophie Allport, who has been exhibiting her home and garden ware designs from her specially created trade stand at the show for 13 years, has just won her first five-star stand award.

And she has also seen sales of her products double and has vowed to donate 10 per cent of net sales made from her Chelsea Flower Show range to The Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Designer Sophie Allport with two Chelsea Pensioners at her trade stand at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The 110-year-old five-day Chelsea Flower Show is attended by about 168,000 people and has more than 500 exhibitors ranging from gardens, nurseries, floristry, educational displays and trade stands.

Sophie Allport said: “The Chelsea Flower Show is one of my favourite events of the year, and I’m so proud that this year we won a five-star award for the stand.

"The team has worked hard behind the scenes, and it looks truly spectacular.

"It’s always such a delight to meet customers at the show, and I love seeing all the garden displays and designs.

The interior of the Sophie Allport five-star winning trade stand at the Chelsea Flower Show.

"I take home plenty of inspiration for the garden.

Sophie added: “This year is truly special for us as we partnered exclusively with The Royal Hospital Chelsea, with proceeds from the Chelsea Flower Show product range being donated to the Royal Hospital Chelsea to help look after former soldiers of the British Army.

"It’s such an honour to work with the Chelsea Pensioners, I love meeting them at the show and hearing all their stories.”

Sophie Allport, who first attended the Chelsea Flower Show in 2010, has this year launched a new Chelsea Flower Show Mug, Tea Towel, and limited-edition Print to celebrate the event.

Last year, Sophie Allport was awarded a four star award for her trade stand​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ at the Chelsea Flower Show.

